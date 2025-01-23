Hezbollah Paid $400 Million To 140000 Affected People in 55 Days

By Staff

Al-Akhbar Lebanese newspaper reported on Thursday citing insiders, that the total amount Hezbollah has paid by so far for housing allowances, repair compensations, and other expenses has reached $400 million for about 140,000 affected individuals.

These amounts were disbursed within a period of 55 days, despite the fact that the adopted mechanism requires more than ten days for each file, starting from damage assessment to the disbursement of financial dues.

According to Al-Akhbar, the average amount reached approximately is $2,860 per file, noting that the amounts paid are within a maximum limit of $14,000 based on the extent of buildings and residents damage, excluding reconstruction expenses.

The daily further pointed out that the extent of the damage to buildings and residents ranges from minor – most of which has been restored and residents were able to return - to severe damage that has affected buildings and requires structural reinforcement of the foundations, extensive internal and external work that requires a longer repair period up to several months.

This is added to those whose homes require complete reconstruction, with a repair period that exceeds 12 months and may reach three years or more.

The report shed light that the units concerned with the reconstruction file, whether “Jihad Al-Bina’a” in conjunction with the architecture units and Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association are seeking to expedite the assessment process of damage, cost and payment. This also requires keeping up with market prices to ensure no one is deceived.

The report went on saying, "the total number of housing units surveyed until January 20, 2025 was 268,317 in 448 villages and towns, conducted by an architecture team consisting of 466 engineers, as well as 149 data entry employees.”

In parallel, it unveiled that the number of housing units surveyed by the architecture teams in Dahyieh [The Southern Suburb of Beirut] and Metn coastal reached 86,900 units, in South Litani River 77,232 units, in the north of the Litani River 70,158 units, in Baalbek-Hermel 33,811 units, and in Jbeil 216 units."

The paper further added, "Practically, about 53% of the inspections on residential units have been completed and the due amounts have been disbursed. It is worth noting that reviews from residential unit owners are urgently dealt with, as well as adjusting prices that align with market fluctuations for services and goods, especially in minor repairs field. This is not to mention that there is a file monitoring mechanism to ensure no expenses are paid to those who are not entitled or without justification.”

It concluded, “Despite all complications, the process of survey and payment is proceeding at a relatively fast pace, alongside addressing a second part of the files related to the start debris removal specifically in the southern suburb, and opening the roads that were cut off due to the bombing, such as ‘Mrayjeh’ area and others.”

“It is expected that about two million meters cubed of debris will be removed within a period of six months, of which about 1.5 million meters cubed, resulting from completely destroyed buildings. The rest will pile up from debris of damaged but still standing buildings and residences, or from buildings that will be classified for demolition.”