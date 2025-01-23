Rights Group Sues another “Israeli” War Criminal

By Staff, Agencies

The Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF], a pro-Palestinian advocacy organization, has filed a law against an “Israeli” trooper for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the organization announced filing legal proceedings against Dror Zvi Bauer, an “Israeli” trooper in the entity’s military’s 614th Battalion, Engineering Corps, in Germany, Australia, and the International Criminal Court [ICC].

According to the HRF, Bauer, currently in Europe, has committed the crimes since last October, when the occupation launched its ferocious war of genocide against Gaza, which went on to claim the lives of at least 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Reporting on its website, the body said, “Based on the available evidence, there is strong suspicion that the accused participated in the arbitrary and internationally unlawful destruction of civilian facilities in Gaza, including private homes, hospitals, schools, and aid facilities.”

“Furthermore, the suspect publicly incited hatred and violence against the Palestinian population online, endorsing the killing of Palestinian people and the destruction of their homes in videos,” it added.

Earlier in January, the organization’s head, Dyab Abou Jahjah, said his resolve had remained unchanged after an “Israeli” minister made a death threat against him after the group filed complaints with courts around the world against “Israeli” occupation forces for war crimes.

On January 6, the body filed a lawsuit in Argentina against Yuval Vagdani, an “Israeli” trooper accused of committing war crimes in Gaza, who had fled Brazil after a case was brought against him there.

And on January 19, the advocacy group filed a legal complaint in Barcelona, Spain, against Mori Keisar of the Givati Brigade, another “Israeli" trooper over war crimes, violations of international law, and targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.