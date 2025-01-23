Deadly Snowstorm Sweeps Across the Southern US, Leaving 10 Dead

By Staff, Agencies

A once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm has devastated the Gulf Coast, stretching from Texas to Florida, leaving at least 10 people dead and causing widespread disruption.

The storm, which has led to severe freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, has closed airports, blocked roadways and resulted in multiple fatalities, primarily due to car accidents and hypothermia.

As of Wednesday night, authorities reported seven deaths in Texas, two in Alabama, and at least one fatality in Georgia.

Over 2,000 flights were canceled on Tuesday, with more than 1,800 additional cancellations on Wednesday.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport grounded all departing flights on Wednesday due to the storm.

In the Atlanta area, DeKalb County officials declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay indoors due to the severe weather.

Emergency crews have struggled to respond to incidents as more than 100 cars remain stranded on roadways.

The storm has brought record-breaking snow to many regions, with some areas experiencing snowfall levels not seen in over 130 years.

Florida set a new snow record with 9.8 inches in Milton, while Pensacola saw an all-time high of 8.9 inches.

Texas also saw its first-ever blizzard warning, and Beaumont recorded 5.2 inches of snow, breaking local records.

In Alabama, Mobile experienced 7.5 inches, while Baton Rouge in Louisiana saw 7.6 inches, and New Orleans recorded 8 inches, the most snow since 1895.

The snow is expected to persist due to record cold temperatures gripping the region, with approximately 11 million people from Texas to South Carolina under cold weather alerts.

The South has also recorded multiple all-time record low temperatures, with more possible on Thursday morning.