UK Faces Tornado Warning and Life-Threatening Conditions as Storm Eowyn Approaches

By Staff, Agencies

A tornado warning and danger to life alert have been issued in the UK as Storm Eowyn approaches, bringing with it extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office raised its warnings from yellow to amber for much of the UK on Friday, cautioning that flying debris could pose a "danger to life".

An alarming weather map highlights the areas where Storm Eowyn will hit, forecasting 90mph winds, rain, and snow.

The European Storm Forecast Experiment [Estofex] has issued a level two alert, indicating that tornado development "cannot be ruled out".

The South of England is at the highest risk, with areas from Bristol to Bournemouth and London under alert for "severe wind gusts with possible tornado events."

As the first storm of 2025, Storm Eowyn is predicted to be one of the most intense, with coastal areas on the Atlantic, Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland most affected.

The storm is expected to hit parts of Northern England and Scotland from 6 am to 9 pm on Friday, bringing travel delays and power outages.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Mike Silverstone, stated that the storm will bring unsettled and potentially disruptive weather throughout Friday and Saturday.

Gusts in excess of 80mph are expected in certain regions, with heavy rain contributing to challenging conditions.

In addition, yellow warnings for wind, rain, and snow have been issued for various parts of the UK. A rare red warning has been issued in Ireland due to severe and destructive gusts.

The storm's exact path remains uncertain, but gusts of up to 90mph are anticipated in some areas, and snow could follow as the storm interacts with colder air.

With conditions expected to worsen, RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson advised drivers in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to be especially cautious, as fallen branches and trees on rural routes may obstruct journeys and cause damage.