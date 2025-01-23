Zelensky Open to Talks with Putin if Trump Provides Security Guarantees

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed willingness to engage in direct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, contingent upon US President Donald Trump offering security guarantees to Ukraine, as reported by Bloomberg on Thursday.

In the fall of 2022, Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting himself from negotiating with Putin after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, were officially incorporated into Russia following referendums.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga confirmed earlier this month that this decree remains in effect.

However, during an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Zelensky indicated a potential shift in his position.

He stated that securing a commitment from Trump to defend Ukraine would be a prerequisite for any discussions with Putin.

Zelensky emphasized that the key issue is obtaining strong and irreversible security guarantees for Ukraine before pursuing diplomatic talks.