Panama Complains To UN over Trump’s Threat to Seize Canal

By Staff, Agencies

Panama has lodged a complaint to the United Nations [UN] over US President Donald Trump’s threat to take control of the Panama Canal. It has also initiated an audit of the Hong Kong-affiliated company managing two ports along the vital interoceanic waterway.

In a formal letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council dated January 20, Panama’s government rejected remarks made by Trump during his inauguration speech about reclaiming control of the Panama Canal.

Meanwhile, Panama’s UN mission urged Guterres to convey the issue to the UN Security Council, without asking for a meeting to be convened.

The letter cited articles of the UN Charter that prohibit any member state from using or threatening force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another nation, and suggested that Trump’s statements had violated that principle.

During his inaugural address on Monday, Trump reiterated his threat to “take back” control of the Panama Canal, a waterway between the Atlantic and the Pacific built by the US in the early 20th century and handed over to Panama in 1999.

The US president claimed that his country had been “badly mistreated by this insane gift,” adding that American ships were being seriously overtaxed.

Trump also took aim at China, claiming it was effectively “operating” the Panama Canal due to its expanding presence around the waterway.

“We didn’t give it to China; we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back,” Trump stated.

In response, Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino rejected the claim during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, asserting that the canal was “not a concession or a gift from the United States.” He also affirmed that “the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama.”

China also hit back, denying it had ever interfered in the canal. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that Beijing had always recognized the canal as a “permanent neutral international waterway.”

Earlier this week, Mulino issued a statement, pledging to resist Trump’s attempts to reclaim control of the Panama Canal.

He argued that the US had handed over control of the canal to Panama “as the result of a generational struggle.”