Trump Criticizes Democrats for Advancing “Horrible” Policies

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump characterized his election victory as a rejection of the “radical left” and its agenda. Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump accused elements of the Democratic Party of harboring animosity toward the country.

Trump targeted Democrats for advocating leniency on illegal immigration and promoting transgender rights, arguing that Americans chose him because his opponents' policies and philosophies “are horrible”.

He criticized former President Joe Biden's administration for its “open border policy,” calling it a threat to national security and public safety. Trump stated that supporting such policies meant “you are either stupid or you hate this country,” though he clarified that he didn’t believe Democrats were unintelligent.

Trump alleged that lax border policies under Biden allowed tens of thousands of foreign murderers and thousands of terrorists into the US. He claimed some governments were intentionally sending criminals to America, adding that if he were leading another country, he would see no reason not to do the same.

On social issues, Trump said transgender rights activists were out of touch with average Americans. He argued that voters “don’t want to see a woman get pummeled by a man in a boxing ring,” referencing the controversy over transgender participation in women’s sports.

He also criticized states supporting gender transitions for minors, suggesting that no parent would want to see “a child leave home as a boy and come back two days later as a girl.”

Trump condemned Democratic governance in California, comparing wildfires in Los Angeles to the devastation of a nuclear attack. He blamed inadequate funding for fire departments for the scale of the damage.

He said: “The firefighters, who are brave as hell, were fighting without water,” and claimed the response made the country look helpless.

Trump proposed shifting disaster response responsibilities from the federal government to state governments, arguing that the Federal Emergency Management Agency often “stands in the way” due to poor leadership in Washington.