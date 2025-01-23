Major General Itzhak Brik: “Israel” Has Not Defeated Hamas

By Staff

One of “Israel’s” most prominent military figures, Major General Itzhak Brik, said “Tel Aviv” failed to defeat Hamas because the army is too small and cannot sustain a prolonged mission to destroy an organization like the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza.

Brik told “Galei Tzahal” radio that the ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff should have resigned more than a year ago.

“I don’t know of a single ‘country’ in the world that would allow a chief of staff, who is directly responsible for such a serious failure, to continue leading the war. He took responsibility at the beginning of the war but did not fulfill it. Along the way, he also made several other grave mistakes, such as appointing his friends to positions in the General Staff—setting a glaring and negative example that undermined the basic rules for soldiers. This is why most commanders have lost confidence in him as well.”

Regarding the next chief of staff, Brik said, “You need to choose someone who can truly rebuild the army. Today, the army is small after being downsized for 20 years, so it is incapable of defeating Hamas or Hezbollah. All the celebrations, as if we have won and destroyed them, are nonsense. Today, we are in a very difficult situation in Gaza, and Trump only saved us from hundreds of casualties there. Victory is not possible without staying in the field, and it is not possible without destroying hundreds of kilometers of tunnels. Today, Hamas has returned to its full strength.”

According to Brik, “Out of approximately 500 kilometers of tunnels, we have destroyed less than 10 percent, and Hamas still has around 25,000 fighters.” When asked whether the military is lying, Brik replied, “Significantly! Officers are very afraid to tell the truth.”