Pro-Palestinian Group Files War Crimes Lawsuits Against “Israeli” Soldiers

By Staff, Agencies

The Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF], a pro-Palestinian advocacy organization, has initiated legal action against an “Israeli” soldier for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the HRF announced that it had filed legal proceedings against Dror Zvi Bauer, a soldier in the “Israeli” military's 614th Battalion, Engineering Corps, in Germany, Austria and the International Criminal Court [ICC].

The organization said that Bauer, currently in Europe, has committed these crimes since October, when the “Israeli” military launched what the HRF describes as a genocidal war against Gaza. The conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 47,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.

According to the HRF, evidence strongly suggests Bauer participated in the arbitrary and unlawful destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including homes, hospitals, schools and aid facilities.

The organization also accuses Bauer of inciting hatred and violence against Palestinians through online platforms, where he endorsed killing Palestinians and destroying their homes in videos.

Bauer is quoted as stating that “there were no uninvolved civilians in Gaza,” thereby implying that women, the elderly, and children were not considered innocent.

Earlier in January, the foundation’s leader, Dyab Abou Jahjah, reiterated his commitment to seeking justice, despite receiving a death threat from an “Israeli” minister after the organization filed similar cases worldwide.

On January 6, the HRF lodged a lawsuit in Argentina against Yuval Vagdani, another “Israeli” soldier accused of war crimes in Gaza, who fled Brazil after a case was initiated against him there.

On January 19, the group filed a legal complaint in Barcelona, Spain, against Mori Keisar, a member of the Givati Brigade, over war crimes, violations of international law, and the targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Referring to Keisar as “Sergeant A,” the HRF stated, “The actions of Sergeant A and his platoon demonstrate systematic violations of international humanitarian law, targeting civilians and protected infrastructure.”