“Israeli” Researcher: Hamas Making A Major Comeback as A Dominant Force in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The senior researcher at the Dayan Center at “Tel Aviv” University, Dr. Michael Milshtein, cautioned that “From Hamas's perspective, they are making a major comeback as a dominant force in Gaza.”

“Their situation is not bad. It's terrible for us to say this because we wanted to see a battered, beaten, and maybe even barely existing organization. Yesterday, the education system in Gaza announced that schools will soon reopen, even though 85% of schools no longer exist. 6,000 Hamas police officers have been deployed throughout the strip, making it clear to everyone who is in charge and signaling that there's no point in talking about the 'post-war era’,” he said.

Milshtein further added: “We need to get into the mindset of many Palestinians, especially Hamas - in their view, the price was worth it. In their count, 50,000 died, and the destruction of Gaza is the justified price for the harm caused to ‘Israel’ and for their national pride. I'm not justifying them, but that is their narrative, and it's time we understand that.”

“The mainstream sentiment is one of authentic achievement. Blinken spoke about 4,000 new recruits to Hamas, and that's just from the past few months. They will use the near future to rebuild. This means organization structures, new appointments of commanders, and attempts to locate weapons' wherever possible,” the “Israeli” researcher added.