Southern California: Thousands Under Evacuation, Officials Warn of Fire Threat

By Staff, Agencies

The fire threat remains critical in Southern California, where thousands of residents were under evacuation orders Wednesday as fire crews battled the out-of-control Hughes Fire near Castaic, a suburb in the foothills and mountains of northern Los Angeles County.

The fire – impacting both Los Angeles and Ventura counties – had burned more than 10,000 acres and is 14% contained as of Wednesday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire is “a completely different beast” to the Palisades and Eaton Fires, LA County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher told CNN’s Laura Coates Thursday. Two weeks ago, firefighters faced extreme challenges as powerful winds grounded aerial support.

Current conditions are more favorable, with calmer winds allowing the fire department’s helicopters to carry out water drops throughout the night, Kelliher said.

When asked about potential water supply issues, Kelliher said that today’s crews are fortunate to have direct access to Castaic Lake and other nearby reservoirs for their firefighting efforts.

“Certainly, we are not out of the woods yet,” said Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler on Wednesday. Evacuees should follow the directions of local law enforcement and first responders as they are asked to evacuate the area, Tyler noted.

As per Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone, The National Weather Service extended a red flag warning through Friday morning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as Santa Ana winds continue to move through the area.

“Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as fuels remain extremely dry and ready to burn, with Thursday the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow fast and out of control,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

In a parallel context, a county jail in Castaic has been partially evacuated, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, all students who attend Castaic Middle School and Castaic High School were evacuated Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Smoke was visible as far south as the city of Oxnard, about 50 miles southwest of Castaic in Ventura County, city officials said on social media Wednesday.

The fire will likely spread toward the south and west, away from where it started, according to data and forecast models from thermal intelligence company Orora Technologies. Castaic is in considerable danger of being affected by spreading flames, the models show.