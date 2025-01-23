Iran to Launch Advanced Kowsar Satellite in Upcoming Iranian Year

By Staff, Agencies

Iran is preparing to launch an enhanced version of its domestically developed Kowsar satellite during the first half of the next Iranian year, beginning March 21.

Hossein Shahabi, CEO of a knowledge-based aerospace company, announced the plans during a visit by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to an exhibition titled “Pioneers of Progress, a National Event of the Capabilities and Achievements of the Private Sector,” held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The event showcased the achievements of Iran's private sector.

Shahabi revealed that the upgraded satellite, named “Kowsar 1.5,” builds upon the earlier Kowsar and Hodhod satellites, both of which were launched into orbit on November 5, 2024.

He explained that these satellites are designed to advance precision agriculture, with Kowsar focusing on remote sensing and Hodhod dedicated to Internet of Things [IoT] applications.

The Iranian official highlighted that over 85% of the components used in the satellites have been domestically produced. “Even if all the parts were imported, the satellites have been designed and manufactured by local experts, which still makes them fully domestic,” he added.

Shahabi emphasized Iran’s ability to overcome challenges posed by international sanctions, turning them into opportunities for innovation and self-reliance.

He also noted that efforts are underway to secure investments for designing and manufacturing a constellation of these satellites.