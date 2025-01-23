Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams US Decision to Relist It As “Terrorist”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen denounced on Thursday US President Donald Trump's executive order to reinstate the designation of Yemen's Ansarullah movement as a “foreign terrorist organization”.

Yemeni Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Hashem Sharafuddin viewed that the US decision resembles a living example of American political instability, its strange contradictions, and its clear failure.

“We are on the terrorism list, then we’re removed, then re-listed, then delisted again, only to be re-listed once more!” he said.

Sharafuddin further added that “sometimes, the best response to American absurdities is to ignore them.”

He asserted that the “criminal US, a partner in ‘Israeli’ terrorism, has no right to label others as terrorists."

“This is nothing new, the Americans have already declared war on us, yet we stood strong, fought for justice, and defended our homeland and people,” the Yemeni minister clarified, affirming that the Ansarullah movement “will continue to focus on our mission, fighting for what we believe in.”

The designation, originally issued by Trump near the end of his first term, was revoked by former President Joe Biden in 2021. Biden's decision was driven by concerns from humanitarian organizations that the designation would force them to withdraw from Yemen, as they interact with the group, which controls significant territories, including the capital, Sanaa.

The designation is expected to take several weeks to go into effect.

The White House statement emphasized that under Trump, US policy now focuses on working with regional partners to "eliminate" the capabilities and operations of Ansarullah, “deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on US personnel and civilians, U.S. partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea.”