Trump UN Pick Backs “Israel’s” Biblical Claims to Occupy West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s pick for the United States ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, has become the latest administration nominee to voice the belief that “Israel” has “biblical” dominion over the occupied West Bank.

Stefanik’s comment came during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

At the hearing, Elise Stefanik pledged to continue the US’s defense of “Israel” and advance Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda.

Stefanik was definitive when asked if she shared the view of far-right “Israeli” finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and former hawkish minister Itamar Ben Gvir that “Israel” has a “biblical right to the entire West Bank”.

She responded with one word, “Yes.”

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen further asked Stefanik whether she supported Palestinians' right to self-determination.

Stefanik refused to answer the question directly, saying, “I think they deserve more than the failures that they have suffered.”