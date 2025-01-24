Please Wait...

Crew of Galaxy Leader Released by Yemeni Forces
folder_openYemen access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader more than a year after they took control of the Bahamas-flagged vessel off the Yemeni Red Sea coast, Al Masirah TV reported on Wednesday.

The Forces said the crew were handed to Oman "in coordination" with the three-day-old ceasefire in Gaza's after the genocidal war caused by the zionist entity.

"The release of the Galaxy Leader crew comes within the framework of our solidarity with Gaza and in support of the ceasefire agreement," it quoted the Leader of the Yemeni Forces Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi.

The crew is comprised of 25 nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, according to the car carrier's owner Galaxy Maritime. The vessel was chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

The Galaxy Leader was escorted to the Red Sea port of Hodeidah north of Yemen after being boarded by the Yemeni Forces at sea on Nov. 19, 2023, soon after the outbreak of war in Gaza.

Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Monday the group, was ready to act if "Israel" violated the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In solidarity with the Palestinian people and in support of their resistance, the Yemeni Forces have carried out more than 100 operations on ships plying the Red Sea since November 2023.

They have sunk two vessels, seized another, and blocked any maritime economical support for the zionist entity from that area.

