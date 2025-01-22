Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Grossi : IAEA has No Evidence Iran Building Weapons

Grossi : IAEA has No Evidence Iran Building Weapons
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has said the agency has no evidence that Tehran is building a nuclear weapon, while also claiming that Tehran is not fully cooperating.

In an interview on the sidelines of Davos 2025, Grossi said that the global nuclear watchdog doesn't have evidence that Tehran is building a nuclear weapon.

However, the IAEA chief claimed that Iran has accumulated a vast amount of enriched uranium, which is "very, very close" to weapon-grade.

He also claimed that the UN nuclear watchdog is not inspecting Iran’s nuclear program sufficiently.

He said that Iran has accumulated about 200 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

“We have not been having the full cooperation of Iran in clarifying a few important things about the past and perhaps the present activities," he said.

Grossi stated that with Donald Trump being sworn in as the US president “there is expectation that things may be moving again.”

Iran united nations international atomic energy organization Nuclear development

Comments

  1. Related News
Grossi : IAEA has No Evidence Iran Building Weapons

Grossi : IAEA has No Evidence Iran Building Weapons

2 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Resistance is Alive and Will Remain Alive, Gaza Victorious

Imam Khamenei: Resistance is Alive and Will Remain Alive, Gaza Victorious

2 hours ago
Former IRG Commander: Gaza Resistance Ruins ‘Israel’s’ Delusional Future

Former IRG Commander: Gaza Resistance Ruins ‘Israel’s’ Delusional Future

9 hours ago
Iranian Army Ready to Neutralize Terrorist Threats, Defend Sovereignty

Iranian Army Ready to Neutralize Terrorist Threats, Defend Sovereignty

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-01-2025 Hour: 06:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot