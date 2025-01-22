Grossi : IAEA has No Evidence Iran Building Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has said the agency has no evidence that Tehran is building a nuclear weapon, while also claiming that Tehran is not fully cooperating.

In an interview on the sidelines of Davos 2025, Grossi said that the global nuclear watchdog doesn't have evidence that Tehran is building a nuclear weapon.

However, the IAEA chief claimed that Iran has accumulated a vast amount of enriched uranium, which is "very, very close" to weapon-grade.

He also claimed that the UN nuclear watchdog is not inspecting Iran’s nuclear program sufficiently.

He said that Iran has accumulated about 200 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

“We have not been having the full cooperation of Iran in clarifying a few important things about the past and perhaps the present activities," he said.

Grossi stated that with Donald Trump being sworn in as the US president “there is expectation that things may be moving again.”