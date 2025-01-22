Imam Khamenei: Resistance is Alive and Will Remain Alive, Gaza Victorious

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the resistance is alive and will remain alive, stressing that Gaza has won, adding: “Had it not been for the US support, the Zionists would have kneeled in the first week of the aggression against Gaza.”

His remarks came in a meeting a group of economic activists, entrepreneurs and producers on Wednesday, where he stressed on using the financial system of BRICS, adding that Iran's private sector has achieved satisfactory level of progress despite external pressure, sanctions.

In this meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution spoke about his visit to the “Pioneers of Progress” Expo, and said, " This exhibition showed that the private sector has been able to reach an acceptable level of progress despite external pressures and sanctions and the threat of more sanctions."

The Leader also urged the media personnel to display the country's achievements and progress on social platforms.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei referred to the country's economic issues and said, "One of our problems is our dependence on the dollar."

He also added, "The financial system of BRICS and financial exchanges with the currencies of its member countries that are going to be done will greatly help to solve this problem."