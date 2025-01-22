‘Death Machinery’: UN Warns ’Israel’s’ Genocide Could Spread to West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese has warned that "Israel’s" genocidal acts may spread from Gaza to the West Bank, amid an ongoing large-scale military operation in the occupied city of Jenin.

She made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, as the "Israeli" entity has escalated brutal violence in the West Bank since the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect over the weekend.

“As the long awaited ceasefire in Gaza took place, 'Israel’s' death machinery escalated its firing in the West Bank, killing 10 people in Jenin [on Tuesday],” Albanese said.

“If it is not forced to stop, 'Israel’s' genocide of Palestinians will not be confined to Gaza. Mark my words,” she added.

As the "Israeli" deadly violence continues in the West Bank, regional countries have voiced serious concerns over the "Israeli" atrocities and their fallout.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi described "Israeli" military offensive in West Bank as “dangerous,” saying the violent raids could “destabilize” the security of the entire region.

Also on Wednesday, Palestinian channels on Telegram shared videos showing "Israeli" forces heading towards the Jenin refugee camp with military bulldozers, after leaving the al-Jalama checkpoint in the West Bank.

Other footage showed "Israeli" forces heading towards Jabal Street in the Jenin camp, after storming the city at dawn.

This came a day after "Israeli" forces killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured dozens of others in an attack on Jenin.

Hamas urged Jenin’s “youth to mobilize and escalate confrontations with the 'Israeli' army.”

The resistance group said that the offensive “launched by the occupation in Jenin will fail, just like all its previous military operations against our people,” in Gaza.