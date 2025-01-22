Xi, Putin Reaffirm Ties as Trump Returns to White House

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to address different matters, stating the comprehensive strengthening of relations between Russia and China meets the objectives of their development.

The two presidents discussed matters related to Eurasian security and strengthened bilateral ties, adding that Russia and China are actively collaborating to enhance security across the Eurasian region.

“Five years ago, together with you, we launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Today, Russia has become the number one supplier of natural gas to China,” Putin said, pointing out that “I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be like. We build our ties based on friendship, mutual trust and support, equality and mutual benefit.”

During the discussion, Putin proposed reviewing the past year's achievements and setting new goals to advance their relations.

“Successful joint projects are being implemented in industry, transport, agriculture, and other areas,” Putin said, adding that the bilateral ties do not depend on the political situation.

In a parallel context, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that "President Xi Jinping gave an outline of the contents of his January 17 phone call with President Trump."

As per the official, “The topic of relations between both countries and the US was touched upon and, I mentioned, President Xi Jinping even shared his assessments of his telephone conversation with President Trump.”

The Kremlin aide went on saying, "Among the regional topics, the leaders dealt with the situation in the Asia-Pacific region… I would like to emphasize that on the Taiwan issue, our country has confirmed its unwavering position of support for the 'one China' principle", Ushakov told reporters.

The two presidents also discussed the situation in Ukraine and their countries' relations with the United States, considering the inauguration of the new US leader, Donald Trump.