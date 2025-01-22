Trump Threatens EU with Tariffs, Warns of Feb 1 China Deadline

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump reiterates his previous stance by pledging to hit the European Union with tariffs, while adding that a 10 percent duty on Chinese imports could be implemented as soon as February 1.

On Tuesday, a day after being sworn in, Trump addressed reporters at the White House, where he underlined the need to tackle the EU's trade imbalances with the US.

“They treat us very, very badly. So, they're going to be in for tariffs,” he said of the EU. “You can't get fairness unless you do that.”

Trump had earlier accused the bloc of not importing enough American products, saying he would work to “straighten that out” by imposing duties or urging an expansion of oil and gas purchases.

Speaking at an annual meeting of global elites in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Europe was ready to negotiate with Trump.

The EU's "first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate," the European official said. “We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles to protect our interests and uphold our values,” she added.

The new US president’s agenda also takes aim at Beijing over alleged fentanyl trafficking. On Tuesday, he claimed that the new tariff is “based on the fact that they’re sending fentanyl to the US via Mexico and Canada.”

This comes as China has already condemned the United States for sanctioning several Chinese firms and individuals for allegedly trafficking chemicals used for the manufacturing of fentanyl.

The Chinese government says it has regulated all fentanyl-related substances while imposing strict control on China-based suppliers of the drug and the ingredients used in its production.

Meanwhile, Trump had earlier accused Canada and Mexico of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the US.