Halevi Resigns: Army Failed to Defend ‘Israelis’

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzl Halevi delivered a special address Tuesday evening, a few hours after announcing his resignation in March.

Speaking from Gaza Envelope, he said that the “Israeli” army failed in its mission to defend the “residents” and “must provide answers to the families.”

"I take responsibility for the ‘Israeli’ army’s failure,” he said, adding: “I also take responsibility for its achievements. I’ll say this upfront – I wish these achievements hadn’t been necessary, and no achievement can ever reverse the immense pain, sorrow, and loss caused since the first day of the war.”

Halevi further mentioned that “We are currently realizing one of the war’s most important goals - the return of the captives”.

“I can confidently say already—no one hid information,” he said. “No one knew what was about to happen. No one aided the enemy in executing its cruelty. Such claims are untrue and unjustly harm dedicated service members who have worked tirelessly for the ‘Israel’s’ security and fully understand their responsibility given the outcomes.”