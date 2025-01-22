Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

"Tel Aviv" Stabbing Op Leaves 4 Settlers Injured

“Tel Aviv” Stabbing Op Leaves 4 Settlers Injured
Zionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least four “Israeli” settlers have been injured in a resistance stabbing operation in “Tel Aviv”.

Israeli media reported that the person who carried out this operation is a Moroccan with US citizenship who arrived a few days ago. He was shot and martyred by occupation forces.

This came as Palestinian media reported that settlers had attacked the villages of Jinsafut and al-Funduq, setting fire to homes and vehicles.

According to media reports, the two masked “Israelis” attacked a Border Police officer near a settler outpost close to the Palestinian villages and pepper-sprayed him.

In December, a group of “Israeli” settlers vandalized a mosque and set it on fire in the northern West Bank village of Marda.

Local Palestinian media reports said illegal settlers entered the northern village of Marda and stormed the Bar al-Walidain Mosque.

Video footage captured at the scene shows the burned mosque, with "revenge" and "death to Arabs" and other hateful and racist slogans had been spray-painted on its walls and floor.

A group of “Israeli” settlers have vandalized a mosque and set it on fire in the northern West Bank village of Marda, media reports say.

Over the past year, the UN has recorded nearly 1,500 instances of settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks by settlers often occur under the protection of “Israeli” soldiers.

 

 

Israel Palestine Tel Aviv

Comments

whatshot