Resistance Confronts “Israeli” Invasion in Jenin: At Least 9 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance forces in Jenin continue to confront “Israeli” occupation forces amid an unprecedented military assault on the city and its refugee camp.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - Jenin reported that their fighters are engaged in intense armed clashes with the “Israeli” occupation forces, employing heavy gunfire and explosive devices.

Field reports indicate that a Palestinian explosive device targeted an “Israeli” armored personnel carrier in Jenin, leading to injuries among the soldiers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening that the death toll from the ongoing “Israeli” aggression in Jenin has risen to nine, with approximately 40 others injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its teams transported one martyr from the Harat al-Damaj neighborhood in Jenin camp, alongside another individual wounded by live fire.

Among the martyrs of the “Israeli” operation identified by medical sources are Motaz Abu Tabeekh, Raed Abu Saba, Ahmed Shayeb, Ameen Zawayda Salahat, Khalil al-Saadi, and Abdul Wahhab al-Saadi.

“Israeli” forces have escalated their assault on Jenin, including surrounding a house in the village of Ta’anak, northwest of the city, and conducting aerial bombardments on the Harat al-Safouri neighborhood in the camp. Reports suggest that the “Israeli” occupation forces deployed additional reinforcements to Jenin, with bulldozers destroying infrastructure and roads across the city.

Earlier in the day, “Israeli” forces stormed Jenin and its camp, accompanied by military bulldozers and drones. Drone strikes targeted a vacant vehicle near al-Zahra School in the camp’s vicinity, while Apache helicopters fired rounds into the airspace over the area.

The occupation forces also launched dense smoke bombs inside Jenin camp, sealed off its entrances, and seized a house, converting it into a military post in the Khalet al-Souha area. Streets in Jabal Abu Thahir were bulldozed as additional military reinforcements surrounded the camp.

The “Israeli” military announced its campaign on Jenin and its camp amidst threats from “Israeli” ministers to escalate tensions across the West Bank.

Since Monday, occupation forces have installed iron gates at the entrances of towns and villages across the West Bank, intensifying a blockade that isolates entire regions and restricts the movement of Palestinians, effectively imposing collective punishment.

In addition to the assault on Jenin, “Israeli” occupation stormed the village of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit, and the Shuafat refugee camp, north of occupied al-Quds, as part of their broader campaign against the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian factions, including Hamas, the PIJ, the PFLP, and others, vowed to continue the struggle against “Israeli” aggression. "The enemy's illusions and its so-called 'Iron Wall' will shatter in Jenin, just as its iron swords were broken in Gaza," a statement from the Resistance Committees read. "Jenin will remain a bastion of heroism and resistance, unyielding in the face of aggression."

The factions reiterated their commitment to resist the occupation through all means, emphasizing that the escalating attacks would only strengthen their resolve. They called on the Palestinian people to stand united and confront the occupation's actions, which they described as barbaric and fascist attempts to suppress a defiant and enduring resistance.