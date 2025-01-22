Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

Palestinian Resistance Warns Against ‘Israeli’ Violations of Ceasefire

Palestine access_time 22 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking source within the Palestinian Resistance disclosed, on Tuesday, that "several “Israeli” breaches of the agreement have occurred, including drone activity and shooting at civilians."

In remarks to Al-Mayadeen, the source stressed that “these violations, especially the shooting at civilians, threaten the agreement.”

These violations have had deadly consequences, with reports emerging just a day after the ceasefire went into effect.

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, 122 martyrs were brought to hospitals within 24 hours after the ceasefire was announced, including 62 bodies retrieved from beneath the rubble.

The Resistance source further confirmed that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators are actively monitoring the situation and working with Hamas, the Americans, and the “Israelis” to ensure the agreement's implementation.

Despite ongoing violations, hundreds of trucks carrying food and medical supplies have entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing as part of a "humanitarian protocol" facilitated by Qatar.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza

Comments

