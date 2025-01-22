Zelensky: US Doesn’t Care about EU

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has raised concerns over US commitment to Europe and urged stronger EU defense efforts.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, he highlighted the need for Europe to take a more active role in its own security, especially in light of shifting US foreign policies.

Zelensky further raised concerns about Washington’s view of its relationship with Europe, arguing that Europeans see the US as an irreplaceable ally, especially during wartime.

The Ukrainian leader also referenced comments made by US officials at the Asia Security Summit last year, saying that representatives of the then-Biden administration had openly admitted that Europe was placed third in strategic priority, following the Indo-Pacific region and the Middle East.

Zelensky also warned that Europe will lose relevance on the global stage if it fails to assert itself. “Europe cannot afford to be a second or third priority for its allies. If that happens, the world will move forward without Europe. And it will be a world where it will not be comfortable to live,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Ukraine will be a “top priority” for the administration, with work on a ceasefire agreement starting immediately. However, he added that both Ukraine and Russia will have to concede “something” as part of any deal.