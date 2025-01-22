Former IRG Commander: Gaza Resistance Ruins ‘Israel’s’ Delusional Future

By Staff, Agencies

The former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Mohsen Rezaei confirmed that the “Israeli” entity’s war of genocide against Gaza, which was met with strong and successful response on the part of the region’s resistance groups, “destroyed the entity’s’s imaginary future.”

“Gaza war rendered ‘Israel’ futureless,” Rezaei said, noting that “The entity had sought to secure a future for itself through the brutal military onslaught.”

He further mentioned that “‘Tel Aviv’, however, failed to achieve either that or any of its other objectives, including enabling release of the entity’s captives, who were being held by Gaza’s resistance groups, the former military commander said.

Rezaei, who is also a member of the Islamic Republic’s Expediency Council, which serves as an advisory board to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, also hailed al-Aqsa Flood that was followed by the war.

He compared the operation that saw resistance fighters venture deep into the occupied Palestinian territories and ensnare 240 Zionists, to a “tsunami,” which swept through the territories.

Rezaei identified the operation and the resistance’s subsequent response to the “Israeli” aggression as a "great triumph," challenging the notion of an “Israeli” victory, and wondering if anyone could claim that the regime had emerged victorious from the entire situation.

He stated that members of the regional Resistance Axis cooperated exceptionally to support the resistance in Gaza after the launch of the war.

In the same context, the official congratulated the Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi resistance groups for their coordinated support for the Gaza-based resistance fighters, saying the overall victory was a cause for celebration for the entire Islamic Ummah [nation].

Rezaei also addressed the United States’ supportive stance towards the “Israeli” entity, including throughout the genocidal war, which saw Washington notably ramp up its political, military, and intelligence support for the regime.

The war was part of a US-“Israeli” design to expand the entity’s ambitions to all countries in the West Asia region, he said, noting that the aggression could spill over as far as East Asia, the official noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei noted that the Islamic Republic had deployed only part of its potential during its retaliatory strikes against the “Israeli” entity last year that saw it successfully fire hundreds of missiles towards the “Israeli” occupied territories.

Pointing to the country’s taking its time to serve the responses as well as potential retaliation against the “Israel”, Rezaei said Tehran’s “strategic patience and restraint in using its full capabilities against ‘Israel’ do not signify weakness.”

He attributed this approach to Iran's military prudence and political wisdom.

Rezaei expressed confidence that future generations would recognize the true extent of Iran's power and understand that its patience and calculated military approach were not to be mistaken for weakness.

Rezaei also expressed doubts about the American people's continued support for President Donald Trump, arguing that he was distancing himself from “American values.”

He also questioned Trump's ability to achieve success domestically or internationally, saying the US’s illegal and unilateral departure from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including Washington, during Trump’s former tenure, served as a reminder of the precedence of Washington’s behavior with him at the helm.

Rezaei said he believed that the Syrian people would soon join the Resistance Front, given their rich history of supporting the region’s resistance groups.