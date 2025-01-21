Turkey Might Trade with ’Israel’ if Gaza Ceasefire Lasts: Official

By Staff, Agencies

A Turkish economic official suggested that Turkey may resume trade with "Israel" if a lasting peace is established in Gaza, following the truce agreement between "Israel" and Hamas.

Nail Olpak, president of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said on Tuesday that Turkey is open to restarting trade with "Israel" “if peace is permanent” in Gaza.

This comes after Turkey claimed to have severed ties with "Israel" in May, citing the genocide in Gaza, and its support for the Palestinian cause.

In November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that his government had cut all ties with "Israel" due to genocide in Gaza and "Israel's" military actions in Lebanon.

Turkey's exports to "Israel" have dropped to zero, while those to Palestine have surged. However, in January 2024, Turkish arms were sold to "Israel," escalating regional conflict.

Erdogan previously asserted that he had ended Turkey's trade with "Israel," which was reportedly valued at $10 billion annually.

However, investigations suggested that Turkish vessels have continued to transport goods to "Israel" under the guise of heading to Port Said in Egypt, with some ships switching off their transponders to dock at "Israeli" ports.

The Turkish parliament has also seen members like Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu challenge the government's narrative, revealing that Turkey remains a key oil supplier to "Israel."

The Turkish government's stance on trade with "Israel" is a cause for concern due to its political rhetoric regarding the Palestinian cause.