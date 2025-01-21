’Israel’ Launches Deadly Attack on Jenin; Hamas Calls for ’Mobilization’

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have killed at least eight Palestinians and injured 35 others in an attack on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, prompting Hamas to call for full mobilization of Palestinian youths against the occupation forces.

Palestinian media reported that the regime’s forces, backed by helicopters, raided Jenin and its refugee camp on Tuesday morning following several drone strikes.

Palestinian security forces spokesperson Anwar Rajab reported "Israeli" forces opening fire on civilians and security forces, resulting in injuries and one in critical condition.

The "Israeli" regime's recent raids on Jenin coincide with the commencement of a ceasefire between "Israel" and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, marking a significant turning point.

Hamas said in a statement that people in Gaza “mourn the martyrs of Jenin who fell to the fire and bombardment of the occupation.”

The resistance group also urged Jenin’s “rebellious youth to mobilize and escalate confrontations with the "Israeli" army.”

Hamas said that the offensive “launched by the occupation in Jenin will fail, just like all its previous military operations against our people,” in Gaza.