The Flood Drowned Out the Entity, The Sun Will Rise Over Palestine Tomorrow

By Ihab Zaki

"Hamas has emerged victorious on the battlefield, politically and in negotiations, securing triumph in global public opinion. Its approach to confronting 'Israel' has transformed it into a legend. Not only has Hamas defeated 'Israel,' but it has also outmaneuvered the entire West. The last six months of this struggle will be regarded by history as some of the most brilliant and astonishing feats, which many find inconceivable." – Zionist writer Alon Mizrahi.

This is one narrative, but it’s difficult to digest, especially since people have mastered the art of sarcasm and derive pleasure from seeing the defeat reflected in the eyes of their enemies. They relish the thought of the white flag.

When readers come across articles by Zionist figures like Mizrahi, or others in his circle, they may find multiple ways to dismiss them as conspiracies. The usual refrain is that the Zionists manipulate us into perceiving defeat as victory.

I’m not here to justify those beliefs or pass judgment on anyone’s perspective. But, with all due respect, it’s essential to recognize that such perspectives shouldn’t overshadow the immense sacrifices made during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and the support provided since October 7. One cannot belittle the bloodshed or the timing of the operation, regardless of opinions. The suffering endured is not to be dismissed lightly.

With the ceasefire agreement now in effect, it’s clear that no "Israeli," American or Western power can claim victory. These parties entered the war with the goal of toppling Hamas and dismantling the resistance to reclaim captives through military force and end Hamas's governance in Gaza. However, after 467 days of conflict, all these powers found themselves on edge, waiting for Hamas's response. The Hebrew media, filled with regret, asked, "How did we end up here?"

The results of this battle may fall short of our initial expectations, and our hopes that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood would mark the final chapter before total liberation have left some of us in shock. But let’s remember: it is merely a matter of time.

The nature of the struggle against the enemy demands resilience, patience and unwavering certainty. The West waged this war without mercy, disregarding all ethical standards, surpassing even its own proclamations about justice, equality, human rights and the right to self-determination. The enemy realized, on October 7, that its settlement project in the heart of the Arab world was on the verge of collapse.

This realization prompted it to employ all its military, diplomatic, intelligence and media tools to wage this battle. Netanyahu hailed it as a conflict that would redefine the Middle East. But what the West failed to grasp was that the "army" they pressured to fight, arming it with mercenaries and an arsenal of lethal tools, was already fatigued and demoralized.

Imagine an army fighting under a suffocating siege, with no air, land or sea support. We say "imagine", not "assume", because it is nothing more than a fantasy. What’s undeniable is that this entity can no longer survive on its own. Its demise was sealed the day the Flood began. This is an inescapable reality, even if some cling to the hope that the sun won’t rise tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the full consequences of this epic struggle cannot be rushed. Time will tell. The dust will settle, and without a shadow of a doubt, it will become clear that no matter how much support the entity receives, not even the expected wave of normalization in Trump's era, will grant it a lifeline.