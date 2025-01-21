Palestinian Christian Movement: To Oppose West Bank Annexation Post-Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian Christian movement has warned that the Gaza ceasefire agreement must not prepare the ground for further "Israeli" annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank, or another wave of killing and displacement of Palestinians there.

In a statement, Kairos Palestine emphasized that the Gaza ceasefire agreement should not lead to further "Israeli" annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank or further killing, maiming, destruction, and displacement of Palestinians, with Western superpowers' support.

“Gaza’s suffering cannot be used as a cover for ignoring or worsening the situation of Palestinians in other parts of Palestine, including the 1948 areas,” it added.

The movement mourned the loss of over 47,000 Palestinian lives in the "Israeli" onslaught on Gaza, offering condolences to bereaved families and those affected by their homes and property.

It also wished a swift and full recovery for over 115,000 individuals injured due to "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza.

“The release of prisoners brings a moment of relief and joy; however, we emphasize that this is only one step toward true peace and justice,” Kairos Palestine stressed.

The international community is urged to commit to rebuilding Gaza without conditions, avoiding abandonment of its people, following the release of prisoners and the cessation of the genocidal war.

The movement then called for immediate access to Gaza for journalists and international fact-finding missions. “The truth of what has happened during this time of genocide must be exposed to the world,” it pointed out.

Kairos Palestine stressed that the complete lifting of the illegal embargo on Gaza is a essential for the flow of the humanitarian aid into the coastal sliver, and for an immediate commencement of reconstruction efforts.

It also called upon Palestinian political leaders to rise up and foster national unity and collective united leadership to guide Palestinians toward independence and sovereignty.