Trump Starts Destroying Biden’s Legacy within Hours of Inauguration

By Staff, Agencies

Following his official inauguration in the Capitol, US President Donald Trump went downtown and signed some of his first executive orders before an audience of 20,000 supporters.

Trump then moved to Oval Office, where he issued “full pardons” to approximately 1,500 people who were charged in relation to the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump instructed the attorney general to dismiss “all pending indictments” related to the riot. He described the pardons as a measure to rectify “a grave national injustice” and a step towards “national reconciliation.”

According to The Hill, the pardon applies to Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group who is currently serving a 22-year prison term. His lawyer told the publication that Tarrio was being “processed out” of prison.

This was just one of more than 40 orders Trump signed during his first day in office.

In the same context, he accused his predecessor of abusing the law under the pretext of fighting “disinformation”.

“Every radical, foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” Trump stated.

Moreover, Trump and his Republican allies have accused the administration of Democratic former President Joe Biden of encouraging suppression of free speech on online platforms.

The White House said on Monday after Trump's inauguration: "Over the last four years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans' speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, de-platform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve".

Consequently, Trump signed an executive order banning government officials from violating freedom of speech under the guise of fighting misinformation.

Trump then tasked the authorities to “ensure that no federal government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.”

In parallel, internal communication published by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it to X, revealed that the FBI had asked Twitter to take down accounts it said were spreading election misinformation.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this month that the authorities had pressured his platform to delete materials that were deemed Covid misinformation, including memes about vaccination.