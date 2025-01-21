Russia Weighs in on Trump’s Return to White House

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that his country is open to contact with Washington.

Lavrov made remarks during a meeting of the Russian National Security Council hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

“The new US administration’s policies will largely determine the world order,” Lavrov said on Monday, and Moscow is open to contact with Washington, according to the top diplomat.

In parallel, the Russian FM stated that in light of Donald Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th US president, speculation is growing about his influence on the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, among other issues.

“Therefore, much depends on the US, first of all, because the Europeans and Asian allies of the US – Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand – are fully oriented to the position of the White House, and in this sense, they are waiting to see what this position will be in its final form,” Lavrov explained.

The minister also said that it remains unclear whether Trump’s promises will coincide with his actions.

Trump has also signaled his intent to engage in talks with Putin, particularly with the aim of bringing the Ukraine conflict to an end. He has described the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev as a product of President Biden’s diplomatic blunders, which he said had had serious repercussions for all parties, including the US.