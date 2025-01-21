UN Warns of Long-Term Effort to Rebuild Gaza After ’Israeli’ Destruction

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has warned that the reconstruction of Gaza, devastated by "Israeli" bombardments, will require significant time and effort.

The UN highlighted that while humanitarian aid is entering the region following a ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas, the broader challenges facing Gaza’s residents are immense.

Sam Rose, acting director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], emphasized the urgency of addressing not only the destruction of infrastructure but also the need to rebuild families, communities, and livelihoods.

Over 1,545 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire began, but Rose cautioned that aid volume alone does not reflect the severity of the situation.

UN damage assessments indicate that clearing the rubble left by "Israeli" bombings could take up to 21 years and cost as much as $1.2 billion.

The debris, including asbestos-contaminated materials from some refugee camps, adds further complexity to recovery efforts.

According to UNOSAT data, nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s buildings—more than 170,000 structures—have been damaged or destroyed, with around 1.8 million people in urgent need of shelter.

The total cost of infrastructure destruction has already reached $18.5 billion, with the damage continuing to escalate.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis follows the "Israeli" onslaught that began on October 7, 2023, resulting in at least 47,035 Palestinian deaths and over 111,000 injuries.

The toll continues to rise as families search through the rubble for the remains of their loved ones, with around 10,000 bodies still unaccounted for.