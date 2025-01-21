- Home
Iranian Army Ready to Neutralize Terrorist Threats, Defend Sovereignty
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, emphasized the military's full preparedness to counter any hostile action "at any scale or level."
Speaking during two-day drills in Mashhad, he stated, "The Armed Forces will shatter the enemy’s delusion of grandeur," highlighting the presence of a significant number of troops and advanced weaponry in the exercises.
Heidari reiterated the Armed Forces' commitment to safeguarding Iran's security, asserting their ability to "cut off the hands and feet of those who breach the country’s security."
He also called for regional cooperation among friendly nations to ensure collective security.
The large-scale drills showcased preemptive strikes and the capture of senior terrorist operatives, reflecting Iran's strategy to deter threats beyond its borders.
The Armed Forces, including the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], continue to enhance their capabilities, fulfilling directives from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei. They remain steadfast in defending Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity against adversaries.
