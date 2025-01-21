Trump Lifts Sanctions on “Israeli” Settlers Amid Escalating West Bank Violence

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has revoked an executive order imposing sanctions on extremist “Israeli” settlers involved in violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday, the White House announced that Trump had canceled Executive Order 14115, issued in February 2024 by his predecessor, Joe Biden. The order had authorized sanctions on individuals and entities deemed to undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank. It had designated 17 far-right settlers and 16 organizations, barring them from accessing US assets or the American financial system.

The decision to lift the sanctions comes amidst an escalation of violence. Hours earlier, armed “Israeli” settlers, supported by occupation troops, attacked several West Bank villages, including al-Funduq, Jinsafut and Masafer Yatta. They set fire to Palestinian homes and shops, vandalized vehicles near Dura and the Fawwar refugee camp, and called for the forced displacement and killing of Palestinians.

Settler violence has surged since October 7, 2023, when the apartheid “Israeli” entity launched a devastating war on Gaza. Despite killing over 47,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—“Israel” failed to achieve its stated objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas. The conflict concluded with a ceasefire, enforced on Sunday, based on Hamas’ longstanding negotiation terms.

The truce has faced backlash from far-right “Israeli” factions, who demand the continuation of the assault on Gaza. On the same day as Trump’s decision, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] in Palestine expressed alarm over the surge in settler violence, compounded by increased “Israeli” restrictions on Palestinian movement in the West Bank.

The revocation of sanctions is expected to intensify attacks on Palestinians, exacerbating tensions in the region.