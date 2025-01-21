The Impact of the ’Agreement’ on ’Israel’: Heightened Fear of Attacks and a Critical Period Ahead

By Al-Ahed News, Hebrew Media

The Zionist political parties approved and issued directives for the release of tens of security detainees to the West Bank and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] as part of the recent prisoner exchange deal. On Sunday, the first group of 90 Palestinian detainees was released in exchange for three female captives—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher—held in Gaza for 471 days by Hamas.

According to the Hebrew website “Walla”, “This time, the security captives release case is different than the similar previous ones, since they did not sign a document pledging not to return to resistance activities. Security officials warned that if they return to resistance or engage in ‘agitation and sabotage,' they will be arrested again."

The report noted that “‘Israel’ and ‘Shin Bet’ estimate that the release of security detainees to the ‘Judea and Samaria’ region [West Bank] will likely escalate agitation against ‘Israel’ and the Palestinian Authority, intensify extremism in the Palestinian street, and inspire youth to engage in acts of 'terrorism,' potentially leading to further attacks against ‘Israel’. Risks and opportunities linked to this decision were presented at a political level.”

“Walla” further cited “Israeli” security sources who stated that, "Senior officials within the Palestinian Authority's security apparatus have expressed concerns about the release of 'security detainees' to the West Bank, fearing they will escalate tensions and challenge authority, especially in line with the growing trend of defiance in some refugee camps.” The report continued, “To counter this, steps have been taken to prevent celebrations, armed marches, large-scale receptions, and any incidents that could fuel tensions during the initial phase.”

In the second phase, the website stated, "‘Israel’ plans to implement a special mechanism involving the Central Command, the 'Judea and Samaria' Divisions [West Bank], the 'Shin Bet', the 'Civil Administration', the Border Police and the ‘Israeli’ Police. These agencies will regularly monitor the released detainees in their homes, including those in East ‘Jerusalem’ [Al-Quds]. If necessary, they will issue warning calls and conduct home visits to assess the level of security risk before considering re-arresting them and returning them to ‘Israeli’ prisons”.

The website highlighted, “The security establishment is preparing to address Jewish nationalist crimes and acts of terrorism against Palestinian civilians. A security source remarked, ‘This could provoke significant unrest, leading to an exceedingly critical period.’ The source also emphasized that the absence of executive orders regarding ‘Israeli’ detainees does not deter the security establishment and might be misinterpreted on the ground. Recently, ‘Israeli’ Security Minister Yisrael Katz announced the immediate release of all Jewish security detainees in response to the release of Palestinian detainees under this deal."

Concluding the report, Walla indicated that, "Due to the current negative trends and sensitive period, the ‘Judea and Samaria’ Divisions [West Bank] will be reinforced with specialized units and combat troops. These reinforcements aim to secure roads and settlements, manage potential 'violent' tensions, and carry out large-scale arrests as needed."