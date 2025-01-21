“Israel” Violates Ceasefire, Martyr Two Palestinian Children in Gaza’s Rafah

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation has martyred two Palestinian children and injured several others in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire currently in effect between the Zionist entity and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh was fatally shot on Monday near al-Awda Square in southern areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, before witnesses filmed the Israeli army opening fire on a man trying to recover the child's body.

According to reports, another Palestinian kid had been martyred and nine others, among them children, were injured by “Israeli” gunfire in Rafah earlier in the day.

Palestinian sources reported that “Israeli” tanks violated a designated buffer zone, unleashing heavy gunfire on civilians. According to the sources, the military pushed forward 850 meters into the territory, surpassing the 700-meter limit established in the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Sunday, is designed to last for 42 days and includes provisions for negotiations on subsequent phases, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. As part of the agreement, Hamas released three “Israeli” settlers in exchange for 90 Palestinian detainees, mostly women and children.

As the ceasefire continues in war-wracked Gaza. the “Israeli” violence rages in the occupied West Bank.

“Israeli” settlers, backed by military forces, unleashed violence in the occupied West Bank villages north of al-Quds, where Palestinian homes, a nursery and a local business were burned.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] in Palestine, in a statement, has expressed alarm at the “wave of renewed violence” by “Israeli” settlers and armed forces in the occupied West Bank, amid the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In addition to the violence perpetrated by settlers, “Israeli” forces have reportedly established military checkpoints and closed roads across the West Bank, restricting Palestinians' movement.

According to Palestinian media outlets, all entrances to al-Khalil, Qalqilya, and Salfit, as well as several towns and villages within the Salfit governorate have been closed, with similar measures being enforced in Bethlehem.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reversing sanctions on "Israeli" settlers in the West Bank, which were previously implemented by the Joe Biden administration as part of efforts against what they called the "extremist settlement movement."