Trump Renews Economic War on Cuba

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump reinstated Cuba to a US list labeling countries as sponsors of “terrorism”.

Trump reversed a last-minute decision to remove the country from the list by the previous administration, as he signed a slew of executive orders and presidential actions.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel called out Trump for his “arrogance and disregard for the truth”, saying that the American president's decision “is not surprising”.

“His goal is to continue strengthening the cruel economic war against Cuba for the purpose of domination,” the Cuban president posted on X.

He said that the “extreme economic siege”, imposed on Cuba by Trump, aims to cause sharp shortages in products and increase the migratory flow from Cuba to the US.

“This act of mockery and abuse confirms the discredit of [US] lists and unilateral mechanisms of coercion of the US government,” he added, noting that “The legitimate and noble cause of our people will prevail and will once again win” Diaz-Canel concluded.