Imam Khamenei: Gaza People Standing Like A Mountain, Resistance Front Not To Stop for A Moment

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei commended the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for their heroic steadfastness in the face of the “Israeli” ferocious 15-months-long war of genocide.

Imam Khamenei issued the remarks in a post on X, former Twitter, on Monday on the occasion of the Gazans’ victory in the face of the war that forced the regime into accepting a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas amid resistance groups’ numerous successful operations against “Israeli” targets.

“The residents of Gaza are standing firm like a mountain,” Imam Khamenei stated.

The Leader further added: “Despite the fall of prominent figures like Yahya Sinwar, the front of the uprising will not stop for a moment,” referring to Hamas’ former leader, who was assassinated during an “Israeli” strike against Gaza during the war and other senior resistance personalities.

“Hamas is alive and will remain alive,” the post read.

The post incorporated a video featuring Palestinians’ celebration following the announcement of the deal, and resistance fighters’ successful targeting of “Israeli” assets and their humiliating ensnarement of “Israeli” occupation forces.

Also on Monday, a senior advisor to Imam Khamenei said the “Israeli” entity would never be able to eliminate the military and ideological power of the Resistance Front in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the entity had suffered a defeat and political collapse after its aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, he noted, referring to both the war and Tel Aviv’s simultaneous escalated deadly aggression against the country.

He said the recent developments in the region and across the world had exposed the “depth of conspiracy and malice of the Zionist-American axis with the direct support of Western countries and the deadly silence of international organizations,” pointing to the United States and the entity’s other Western allies’ unstinting political, military, and intelligence support for “Tel Aviv’s” atrocities.