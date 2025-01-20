Donald Trump Inaugurated as 47th President: America’s Decline is Over

By Staff, Agencies

Donald J. Trump has officially assumed office as the 47th president of the United States in a ceremony held inside the US Capitol Rotunda.

Chief Justice John Roberts of the US Supreme Court administered the presidential oath of office, accompanied by the traditional anthem, "Hail to the Chief."

Moments earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance was also sworn in, with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh presiding over the oath.

In his inaugural address, President Trump described his election as a mandate to reverse what he called “many betrayals” that have occurred over the past four years.

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” he declared. Trump credited divine intervention for his survival and rise to power, referring to an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

“The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed my life,” he said. “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

The president announced his intention to sign a series of executive orders on his first day in office, which he labeled a “revolution of common sense.” Among the priorities he highlighted were:

Declaring a national emergency on the southern border, deploying troops to “repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Immediately halting all illegal entry into the US and deporting “millions and millions of criminal aliens.”

Declaring a national energy emergency with a promise to “drill, baby drill,” aimed at securing energy independence and tackling inflation.

Ensuring the government’s official policy recognizes “only two genders: male and female.”

Ending government censorship, restoring free speech, and promoting a “color-blind and merit-based society.”

On foreign policy, Trump emphasized that US strength would be measured by “the wars we end and, more importantly, wars we never get into.”

He vowed to use all available resources to combat record inflation, reduce costs, and lower prices for Americans.

President Trump’s inauguration marked the beginning of what he promised would be a new era of American strength, sovereignty and prosperity.

His vision for his administration underscores a commitment to reversing policies he deems detrimental to the nation's interests, while prioritizing security, economic stability, and cultural values.