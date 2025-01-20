Hezbollah Hails Palestinian Victory: A Historic Triumph of Resistance
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah issued a statement celebrating the Palestinian people and resistance forces for their monumental victory against the Zionist-American aggression.
The statement underscored the significance of this achievement as a turning point in the ongoing struggle for liberation and justice in the region.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah congratulates the great Palestinian people, their valiant resistance, all supporting forces of resistance in Gaza, the Arab and Islamic nations and freedom-loving individuals worldwide on this monumental victory. This triumph crowns the historic and legendary steadfastness displayed for over 15 months since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. It stands as an exemplary model of defiance against Zionist-American aggression targeting our region and nation.
On this significant occasion in the history of the Palestinian Cause and the fight against the Zionist enemy, Hezbollah affirms the following points:
- This historic victory reaffirms that resistance remains the sole effective choice to deter the occupation and thwart its aggressive plans. It marks yet another strategic defeat for the Zionist enemy and its supporters, proving that the era of imposed dictates is over. The steadfast will of free nations is invincible, stronger than any machinery of war or terrorism employed by the Zionists and Americans.
- The ceasefire agreement, achieved under the conditions of the resistance without conceding Palestinian rights, constitutes a political victory complementing the military achievement. It highlights the occupation’s inability to achieve its goals through force or to break the Palestinian people's resolve and perseverance.
- The Palestinian resistance demonstrated its strength and ability to challenge the arrogance of the Zionist enemy, exposing the fragility of this temporary entity. The resistance confirmed that the Zionist entity cannot sustain its existence or enjoy security and stability as long as it continues its aggression against our land, people and sacred sites.
- This victory was achieved through the resistance and sacrifices of the Palestinian people, young and old, men and women. It was secured by the blood of martyrs, including the leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, who embodied the highest ideals of sacrifice. Their heroism thwarted the enemy’s objectives, and their sacrifices will remain a beacon guiding the nation toward victory and freedom.
- The heinous crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist enemy during this war, targeting civilians—children, women and the elderly—will stand as a historic testament to the savagery of this entity and its supporters. These atrocities remain an indelible stain on the international community, which has largely remained silent and complicit.
- The United States bears full responsibility as an accomplice in the crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people. Through its continuous military, intelligence, political and diplomatic support, the US has enabled the occupation’s brutal aggression.
- Hezbollah commends the allied resistance forces that played a crucial role in supporting Gaza and bolstering its steadfastness. This includes the Islamic Republic of Iran, which stood as a pillar of resistance despite immense pressures, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq whose drones and missiles broke barriers to aid Gaza, and the courageous Yemeni fighters who challenged great powers to impose a blockade on the Zionist entity in solidarity with Palestine.
- Hezbollah expresses its pride in this blessed victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their resistance. Hezbollah’s sacrifices, including those of its leaders, most notably Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, alongside its steadfast people, represent its commitment to the Cause. Hezbollah pledges to stand by Palestine in its struggle for liberation and dignity until the occupation is eradicated.