Trump Vows to Disclose JFK, RFK, and MLK Assassination Files

By Staff, Agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to make public more classified government documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King Jr.

Speaking at a victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Sunday, Trump declared his intention to declassify the records.

He stated that he plans to reverse overclassification of government documents related to historic crimes, aiming to restore transparency and accountability, stating that all overclassified records will be released.

The 1963 murders of President Kennedy, brother Robert, and King, along with the 1968 murder of the black rights leader King, raised suspicions about potential government rogue elements.

Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, campaigning for government release of family tragedies and suggesting CIA involvement in his uncle's death.

The National Archives and Records Administration houses over 5 million records related to President Kennedy's assassination, with nearly-full release mandated by 1990s, with president's authority for exemptions.

In his first term, Trump promised to declassify JFK assassination files, releasing some but withholding many, due to national security reasons and pressure from CIA and FBI.

In his recent announcement, Trump did not specify which documents would be released, nor did he commit to a blanket declassification.