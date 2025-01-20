Yemen’s Pinpoint Missiles Deemed Unbeatable: Official

By Staff, Agencies

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Yemeni officials on Monday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that "We must thank God Almighty for the work we have done in supporting and supporting Gaza."

"We should not be affected by propaganda," Al-Houthi said, adding that "We tell Saudi Arabia that your perception of the past is wrong. Any aggression against Yemen will cause severe damage to your economy."

"To those who want to invade Yemen, we say, you cannot defeat a nation that has pinpointing and precise missiles," he added.

In autumn 2023, as "Israeli" attacks on Gaza escalated, Yemen supported Palestinians by repeatedly targeting "Israeli" army positions with drone and missile attacks.

The "Israeli" army attacked Yemen multiple times, damaging civilian infrastructure, but failed to halt Yemeni armed forces' operations.

The US and UK intervened to stop Yemen and support "Israel," but the attacks didn't work, and Yemen further intensified the operations.