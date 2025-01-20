Canada’s Foreign Minister backs Carney for PM, Replacing Trudeau

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced Sunday that she is endorsing former central banker Mark Carney to be the next Liberal leader and Canada’s new prime minister.

Joly believed Carney is best positioned to defeat Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in the general election and address Trump's tariff threat on Canada.

She emphasized that Carney, as Canada's central bank governor, mitigated the 2008 crisis and helped the UK manage Brexit's aftermath during his 7-year tenure as Bank of England governor.

“Mark brings unparalleled economic experience,” Joly said in a statement. “During times of crisis, governments of all stripes turn to Mark, including the 2008 financial crisis and Brexit,” she stated.

Joly’s endorsement comes as ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland begins her campaign Sunday to replace Justin Trudeau, who remains prime minister until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen on March 9.

She herself was considered a leadership candidate but decided not to run so she help the government deal with Trump's tariff threat. Her support for Carney gives him a boost in Quebec, where Joly is from.

Opposition parties plan to overthrow Liberal minority government in no-confidence vote after parliament resumes on March 24, with an expected election this spring.

Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 after losing support both within his party and in the country.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada. Trump keeps calling Canada the 51st state and has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods.