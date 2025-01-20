Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory of the Palestinian People over the Enemy is Historic

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said in a speech on the occasion of the “historic victory of the Palestinian people and their fighters in Gaza: “The victory of the Palestinian people over the "Israeli" aggression is a historic and great victory.”

He added: “We congratulate the Palestinian people with all their factions inside and outside, especially the sacrificing resistance fighters, on this great victory,” stressing: “The cooperation of the resistance factions in Gaza, their patience and sacrifices led to this victory despite their limited capabilities and the siege.”

“This great victory came despite the complete invasion of Gaza, the large-scale aggression with the participation of the United States, complicated conditions and starvation,” the Ansarullah leader continued, adding: “The resistance in Gaza presented a number of its leaders as martyrs, most notably the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, and yet the will of the resistance was not broken.”

He also noted that “the resistance in Gaza excelled in adapting to military tactics up to the use of white weapons and became an inspiration for generations, and the resistance remained steadfast in its positions in politics and did not yield to all pressures and blackmail attempts and did not give the enemy what he failed to do in the field.”

He emphasized that “the Palestinian popular support in Gaza remained steadfast despite all the destruction and starvation, as well as in the West Bank,” he stressed: “This victory is a real shift in the field of confrontation with the enemy to an advanced level, which is reflected in the "Israeli" acknowledgment of failure.” .... Yesterday was clearly a day of Palestinian victory, and it was an enthusiastic day in which the resistance appeared victorious.

He aslo stressed that “the support fronts continued their position and constituted a milestone in the history of the conflict with the enemy, and the Yemeni support front is the fulfillment of a sacred duty and religious responsibility.” He praised the role of Iran and said: ”Iran remained committed to supporting the resistance despite all the pressures."

He also stated that “Our supportive position was not limited to sympathy but rose to a comprehensive practical position in all fields in order to support Gaza,” adding: “Our position is a parallel popular and official expression, and America has not succeeded in dissuading us despite all the pressure and aggression.”

He then emphasized that “the Americans strengthened their measures at sea to protect "Israeli" ships after our naval operations, which continued despite this... We moved to developing missiles and drones and for the first time we used ballistic missiles on targets at sea, which surprised the enemies.”

The movement leader concluded by saying: “The Americans failed to protect "Israeli" ships, and thus "Israeli" navigation through the Red Sea was halted.”