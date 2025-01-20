Please Wait...

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Settlers Rampage in Palestinian Towns over Gaza Deal

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" settlers, accompanied by "Israeli" occupation forces, stormed multiple Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening, expressing outrage over a Gaza ceasefire deal widely perceived as a defeat for the "Israeli" entity.

The settlers targeted Palestinian vehicles and blocked key roads in areas including Turmus Ayya, ‘Atara, Ein Siniya, Ein Ayoub, Qalqilya, and Jaba’.

Two Palestinian homes and four vehicles were set on fire in Sinjil, with settlers using stones and Molotov cocktails in their attacks, as reported by WAFA news agency.

The assaults occurred shortly before "Israel" released the first Palestinian detainees in exchange for three "Israeli" captives as part of a truce agreement aimed at ending "Israel's" 15-month-long Gaza war.

"Israelis" criticized the ceasefire, demanding continued military offensive against Gaza, and War Minister Katz ordered the release of 16 settlers detained for West Bank attacks.

Yesh Din group condemns settler aggression against Palestinians, arguing it reflected Katz and Tel Aviv's efforts to strengthen and encourage settlements without response.

Gaza zionist entity occupation settlers YisraelKatz

Comments

