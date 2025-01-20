Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Declares ’Irreparable Defeat’ for the ’Israeli’ Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq's anti-terror resistance group, Kata’ib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades], has expressed strong support for the Palestinian nation and the Hamas resistance movement, declaring that the “Israeli” entity has suffered an "irreparable defeat."

In a statement released on Monday, the group praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, noting that despite the unconditional backing of the United States and numerous atrocities against a defenseless population, the "Israeli" occupiers failed to break the will of the resistance fighters or force the Palestinians to surrender.

Kata’ib Hezbollah described the "Israeli" defeat as a result of the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance, which has become an international symbol of determination and courage.

The statement also reaffirmed the group's religious duty to support the Palestinian Cause, especially the people of Gaza, and called on the Iraqi resistance to repel the evils of their enemies.

The statement highlighted that the Palestinian issue is the "foremost and principal issue" for the Muslim world, with the ultimate goal being the liberation of all lands occupied by the "Israeli" entity.

The group reiterated the popular slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," symbolizing the decolonization and right of return for Palestinians and the rejection of "Israeli" occupation.

In related news, 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from the "Israeli" Ofer military prison early on Monday, as part of a ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hamas.

This release occurred just hours after Hamas freed three Israeli captives from Gaza, marking the first day of the ceasefire deal. Among those freed were prominent figures such as politician Khalida Jarrar and journalist Rula Hassanein.

The prisoners described harsh conditions in "Israeli" prisons, including inadequate medical care and solitary confinement.