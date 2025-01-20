CNN: Trump Team Plans Early Discussion with Putin on Ukraine Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump's team is reportedly preparing for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after the president-elect's inauguration.

The main goal of the call is to arrange a potential in-person meeting to discuss ways to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

Trump’s national security team began planning the call weeks ago, though it remains uncertain if a specific date has been set.

The phone call would mark a shift from President Joe Biden's approach, as Biden has not spoken directly with Putin for nearly three years.

Earlier this month, Trump confirmed his intention to speak with Putin, stating that the Russian leader is eager to meet, and that the call was being arranged.

Trump, who has criticized US aid to Ukraine, has repeatedly promised to end the Ukraine conflict swiftly.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin is open to talks with the US president without preconditions but emphasized that no substantial preparations have been made yet, suggesting a wait until Trump is in office.

Reports have emerged that Trump’s team is considering a peace plan for Ukraine, which could include a ceasefire along the current front lines, the establishment of a 1,300-km demilitarized zone, and a delay in Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations for at least 20 years.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed delay in NATO membership and the potential presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected any attempt to freeze the conflict, emphasizing that it must fulfill its military goals, including ensuring Ukraine's permanent neutrality and demilitarization.

Russia has also indicated that it would agree to a ceasefire once Ukraine starts withdrawing from territories it claims as part of Russia.