Iran Warns Eu3 of Response to Snapback Mechanism

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ismaeil Baqaei warned that Iran will show a retaliatory response if the three European parties [Eu3] to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] intend to put pressure on Tehran by initiating the dispute mechanism of the JCPOA.

“Should the snapback mechanism be triggered against Iran, there will basically be no reason or justification for Iran to stay in the deal,” he added.

Baqaei also ruled out the possibility of negotiations over Iran’s missile program in the talks with the EU3, stressing that negotiations about Iran’s defense and military capabilities are out of the question

He went on to say that the recent talks between Iran and the European troika have been confined to the nuclear issue.

The spokesperson noted that Iran has seriously castigated the European parties for supporting the "Israeli" entity. “We have explicitly expressed those issues. We have talked about Syria and Ukraine as well.”