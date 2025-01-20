Hezbollah MP Fayyad: A New Phase of Confrontation Awaits If “Israel” Does Not Fully Withdraw on Jan. 26

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Al-Akhbar

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ali Fayyad confirmed that Hezbollah is awaiting January 26, "the day the ceasefire agreement stipulates a complete ‘Israeli’ withdrawal from Lebanese territories."

He warned that "if the ‘Israeli’ enemy fails to comply, it will mean the collapse of the executive measures document, the nullification of the mechanism it contains and the undermining of the international role in overseeing this agreement."

The MP stated, "This puts all Lebanese, without exception, in front of a new phase and the calculations it imposes, where the title will be confronting the ‘Israeli’ occupation by all possible means and methods to expel it from our land. This confrontation is the responsibility of all Lebanese—government, army, people, parties and the Resistance—except for those who choose to exempt themselves because the blessed southern Lebanese land means nothing to them."

He added, "Their calculations and bets lie elsewhere. The failure of the ‘Israeli’ enemy to withdraw from our land by the specified time, without a decisive impact from international parties to enforce this withdrawal, places the country on a different trajectory. It seriously threatens the new phase that Lebanese officials, with international sponsorship, have promised the Lebanese people."

During a commemorative ceremony in the Nabatiyeh Hussainiyah honoring the martyrs of the southern town of Taybeh, Fayyad emphasized, "Any delay in the process of ‘Israeli’ withdrawal and the failure to ensure the safe return of residents to 52 Lebanese towns will threaten other tracks related to recovery, stability and state reform."

He continued, "We are awaiting this day with great anticipation and caution. We will deal with any ‘Israeli’ presence, even on an inch of the areas entered during this war, on the basis that the ‘Israeli’ entity has nullified the agreement and that the international community has failed to uphold its promises."

Fayyad added, "In the post-‘Israeli’ withdrawal phase, Hezbollah wants reassurance about measures to protect Lebanese civilians and safeguard Lebanese sovereignty. We will engage positively with the new phase, which requires accelerating the reconstruction process and launching a national initiative that calls for collective efforts to achieve economic and political stability. This includes expediting necessary legislation to address Lebanon's financial and economic crisis, rationalizing the public sector, eradicating corruption, rebuilding state institutions, and implementing the reforms outlined in the Taif Agreement, most of which are now part of the Lebanese Constitution."

He argued, "What has hindered state-building over the past decades is the deviation from the Taif Agreement, attempts to overturn it and the freezing of its spirit and fundamental pillars—not the Resistance, which has sought to support the state and compensate for its shortcomings in the matters of liberation and sovereignty."